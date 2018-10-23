Roughly four years after Tariq Abdul-Razzaq’s cello was severely damaged by militants, the musician’s instrument has been restored to playing shape and he’s set to perform with an orchestra for the first time since the shooting.

Abdul-Razzaq was a member of the Iraq National Symphony in 2014 when militants ordered him to stop playing music. He refused their demands and, after leaving a concert, his car was surrounded by members of the group and they opened fire on the vehicle.

The shots were fired at Abdul-Razzaq but his cello took the brunt of the attack.

The accomplished cellist fled Iraq with his family and a fellow cellist with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra sponsored the family’s arrival to Canada as refugees.

Abdul-Razzaq brought his damaged cello with him and, after the family arrived in Calgary, a local luthier offered to repair the instrument at no charge.

Following six months of meticulous work, Abdul-Razzaq has returned to playing music on his prized cello.

“This feeling, I can’t describe to you because that’s inside,” explained Abdul-Razzaq. “Like a bird the first time he flies, this is what I’m feeling when I play with my cello.”

“This is perfect.”

Abdul-Razzaq has begun playing with the Calgary Civic Symphony and will participate in the orchestra’s fall concert this weekend. The concert will be his first performance with an orchestra since the shooting attack of 2014.

