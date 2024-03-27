Calgary Chamber urges federal government to reconsider oil and gas cap
The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to a call on the federal government to withdraw its oil and gas emissions cap, saying the policy is "neither an effective or efficient tool" to combat climate change.
On Wednesday, the organization released a letter it's sent to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in which it said the energy industry is seeing "momentum" and a desire to decarbonize in the absence of an emissions cap.
"Emissions from conventional oil and gas production have fallen by 24 per cent from 2012 through 2021, and oil sands producers have continued to reduce the emissions intensity per barrel, achieving a 23 per cent reduction since 2009," the chamber wrote.
"Carbon pricing, coupled with strategic incentives, such as Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulations, has proven to be both effective and efficient."
A finalized plan on the policy is expected by mid-2024, but initial reports suggest Guilbeault has proposed a emissions cap of 35 to 38 per cent below 2019's greenhouse gas emission levels.
Under the program, companies will be able to purchase credits to allow for flexibility.
The chamber says if the cap is implemented, it would "increase both the price to produce and consume energy."
"Higher energy costs have a significant impact across sectors," it said.
"For example, natural gas accounts for approximately 80 per cent of the cost to produce fertilizer. Raising these input costs would limit our energy, transportation and agricultural industries’ competitiveness, while also increasing the cost of essential goods for Canadians, including food, heating and transportation."
The cap, the chamber says, would also harm Indigenous communities, undermine energy production and compromise the Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX) – a multi-billion-dollar project that's only just now reaching the finish line.
"If there is a risk that TMX might not be able to rely on a steady and predictable flow of oil from the oil sands production, it will result in a lower valuation by investors and a lower price received when the asset is sold."
The chamber's call on the federal government comes a month after the Alberta government filed its own protest against the policy.
In early February, the UCP government said the policy would not "achieve its grandiose emissions targets."
It also said the cap would negatively impact its efforts with Ottawa to reduce emissions that have being going for decades.
(With files from the Canadian Press)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
B.C. woman's DNA test reveals her best friend of two decades is also her half-sister
When Paula Blanchard learned that her biological father was a stranger, she could have assumed she might be meeting some new relatives. What she didn't know was that by the time she solved the mystery, one of those relatives would turn out to be her best friend of 20 years.
Environment Canada issues weather warnings for 6 provinces
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for six provinces over freezing rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds.
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
Regular exercise is associated with less insomnia, study shows
Tired from a restless night spent awake? One of the most helpful things to do might be to get some exercise, according to a new study.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Ukrainians on temporary visas struggle to make ends meet as asylum claims rise in Canada
After Russian President Vladmir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Alex Mokretskyi fled Kyiv with wife, infant son and mother-in-law.
Here's what we know about the allegations against Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara
Only a week has passed since the Los Angeles Dodgers abruptly fired Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and constant companion of their new US$700 million slugger, Shohei Ohtani. But the biggest story of baseball's spring is still murky -- and shocking -- as the regular season begins in earnest Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Family with toddler were victims of weekend drive-by shooting in Westmount
An Edmonton woman says she and her family were targeted in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.
-
'He was a captain, a leader': Murdered Edmonton man remembered as community pillar
A man who was fatally stabbed in north Edmonton earlier this month is being remembered as a kind man who loved soccer and was a leader in his community.
-
Alberta women are waiting to become moms: report
First-time mothers in Alberta are steadily increasing in age, suggests new data from the University of Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta communities bracing for drought
Many people in Lethbridge County and the city itself are bracing for a drought this summer, but many other communities across southern Alberta also have the same concerns.
-
Red Deer woman killed in southern Alberta crash with semi
Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
Vancouver
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
-
Someone broke into a mall in Surrey overnight this week, RCMP say
Someone broke into a mall in South Surrey earlier this week and made off with "an undisclosed amount of jewelry," according to local police.
-
Police investigating late night Surrey shooting
A late night shooting in Surrey near the Cloverdale area on Tuesday sent one person to hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues wind warning for Victoria, air quality statement for northern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands as southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h at times.
-
CT scanner disruptions grow as B.C. medical imaging hangs by a thread
A growing number of service disruptions to CT scanning service in the Lower Mainland has British Columbia's medical radiation technologists sounding the alarm as the health authority downplays the situation.
-
New strategy being tested, hopes remain high in effort to reunite orphaned orca with family
Marine mammal experts who’re trying to escort an orphaned killer whale out of a B.C. lagoon will be trying a new strategy on day four at the remote scene near Zeballos.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students walk out of school to protest teacher contract stalemate
High school students in Saskatoon took the afternoon off on Tuesday to voice their frustrations at the province over its inability to strike a deal with teachers.
-
Sask. bingo hall appeals to court in bid to decertify workers' union
A Court of King’s Bench judge has overruled a labour board order to destroy the unopened ballots from a vote to decertify a recently-formed union at a Saskatoon bingo hall.
-
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
Regina
-
Trudeau writes to premiers opposed to carbon tax, says he's open to 'credible' alternatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the flurry of political leaders penning open letters about the carbon tax, publishing a formal response to Canadian premiers opposed to the marquee Liberal policy, imploring them to come up with a better climate action plan.
-
Average age of first time mothers lowest in Sask., report says
Saskatchewan has the lowest age of first time mothers in the country, according to a recent report released by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.
-
Overall crime in Regina rose 8% in 2023, police say
Crime in Regina was on the rise in 2023 – with police reporting an eight per cent jump in total offences when compared to 2022.
Toronto
-
Families shocked after Niagara Falls hotel cancels bookings made year in advance of solar eclipse
After having the foresight to book their Niagara Falls hotel rooms more than a year in advance, several families planning to take in the solar eclipse next month were shocked to find out their reservations had been cancelled.
-
Ontarians are spending less on alcohol and cannabis, but paying into the lottery
The 2024 Ontario budget predicts lower revenue collected for the sale of booze and cannabis, with officials citing tough economic times and a lack of disposable income.
-
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Montreal
-
Quebec priest reflects on attack at Saint Joseph's Oratory 5 years later
It's been five years since Father Claude Grou was violently attacked while leading a Friday morning mass at Montreal's Saint Joseph's Oratory.
-
PQ says Quebec Tel Aviv office 'lacks openness'
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is accusing CAQ International Relations Minister Martine Biron of lacking openness and transparency in the controversy surrounding the opening of a Quebec office in Tel Aviv, Israel.
-
Quebec financing project to better understand medical aid in dying
The Quebec government says it plans to spend more than $900,000 to support a research project to better understand the growing use of medical aid in dying.
Atlantic
-
RCMP release progress report on their response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting
The RCMP released today a strategy that they say will ensure 'meaningful change' results from their response to the public inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell, 6 workers are feared dead
It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher's 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
-
Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a 'prolonged rainfall event' in the forecast this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman launches proposed class-action lawsuit against Uber Canada
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by a Winnipeg woman against Uber Canada after she said she was sexually assaulted by a driver in December 2023.
-
Manitoba RCMP make arrests after video of infant being sexually abused posted on X
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Smuggling suspect knew of frigid cold before Indian family's death on Canada border, prosecutors say
A man accused of helping smuggle people across the U.S.-Canadian border had been warned of blizzard conditions before he arranged for four members of an Indian family to cross in 2022, prosecutors allege. The parents and two young children froze to death.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters have responded to 1 brush fire a day since March 15
Ottawa Fire Services says it has extinguished one brush fire a day in the city in the last two weeks.
-
New interchange at Hwy. 416, new schools for Ottawa mentioned in Ontario Budget
The Government of Ontario has tabled its 2024 budget, which includes billions in funding for new schools across the province, including in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Towing truck pulling another truck drives off Highway 401, leaves one driver with minor injuries: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County says a heavy towing truck drove off Highway 401 while pulling another truck on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
'There was no other choice... Do or die,' says first Canadian in the country to try new infection treatment
An Ottawa-area woman has become the first in the country to test out a new kind of therapy for treatment-resistant infections that happen in some patients who receive hip or knee replacements.
-
Two northern Ont. gold mines to merge, creating one of Canada's largest
Two northern Ontario gold mines are planning to become one creating "one of the largest and lowest cost gold mines in Canada" and saving US$515 million over the life of the operations.
-
Woman charged in connection with dog attack at Toronto playground previously found to be 'irresponsible dog owner'
The woman charged in connection with a dog attack in Toronto that left a nine-year-old child with 'life-altering injuries' has previously been found by a court to be an irresponsible dog owner, CTV News has learned.
Barrie
-
$20K stolen farm equipment located: charges ensued
A stolen piece of farm equipment was recovered after a tip from the public.
-
Heroin, cocaine and cash seized during arrest
A Thornhill man was arrested in Orangeville on drug possession charges.
-
Ticketed and ticked off: Barrie speed cameras reduce speeders, but drivers aren't impressed
It's been over three months since the automated speed enforcement cameras in Barrie were installed, and so far, the city says they've seen a significant speed reduction.
Kitchener
-
Crash causes power outage, traffic backup in Galt
Traffic was backed up on Water Street in Galt Wednesday morning as crews started work to repair a hydro pole damage in a crash the night before.
-
More than $2,300 worth of watches stolen from display cabinet
Police say a male went into the business on Stone Road West around 11 a.m. Tuesday and used a screwdriver to break the lock on a display cabinet.
-
Immigration minister criticizes Conestoga for international student strategy
Immigration Minister Marc Miller had some strong words for Conestoga College at a recent online forum hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Test drive leads to theft of vehicle in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are looking to identify two people caught on camera, they said are involved in the theft of a vehicle. Officers responded to the call on March 24 in the area of Chandler Terrace and Edinburgh Drive where they said the victim was attempting to sell the vehicle on Kijiji when a potential buyer made contact, requesting a test drive.
-
Masking policy updated by Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance
Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) is updating its masking policy. "Based upon the most recent Public Health Ontario guidance, updates will be made..." read a release from the organization.
-
Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound
In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District. A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.
Windsor
-
Does Windsor have one of the worst roads in Ontario? Time to vote
CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign and is giving people the chance to voice their concerns about bad roads in their communities.
-
Homeowner discovers woman cooking in kitchen after break-in
Chatham-Kent police say a homeowner discovered a woman broke in and was cooking in the kitchen.
-
Collapse of local bridges unlikely but not impossible, experts say
Are the Ambassador Bridge and the new Gordie Howe International Bridge prone to collapse if struck by a ship? 'There is no way we can design a structure with a probability of failure zero,' said Dr. Faouzi Gherib, a civil engineering professor at the University of Windsor.