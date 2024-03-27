Calgary Chamber urges federal government to reconsider oil and gas cap

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is adding its voice to a call on the federal government to withdraw its oil and gas emissions cap, saying the policy is "neither an effective or efficient tool" to combat climate change.

On Wednesday, the organization released a letter it's sent to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, in which it said the energy industry is seeing "momentum" and a desire to decarbonize in the absence of an emissions cap.

"Emissions from conventional oil and gas production have fallen by 24 per cent from 2012 through 2021, and oil sands producers have continued to reduce the emissions intensity per barrel, achieving a 23 per cent reduction since 2009," the chamber wrote.

"Carbon pricing, coupled with strategic incentives, such as Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulations, has proven to be both effective and efficient."

A finalized plan on the policy is expected by mid-2024, but initial reports suggest Guilbeault has proposed a emissions cap of 35 to 38 per cent below 2019's greenhouse gas emission levels.

Under the program, companies will be able to purchase credits to allow for flexibility.

The chamber says if the cap is implemented, it would "increase both the price to produce and consume energy."

"Higher energy costs have a significant impact across sectors," it said.

"For example, natural gas accounts for approximately 80 per cent of the cost to produce fertilizer. Raising these input costs would limit our energy, transportation and agricultural industries’ competitiveness, while also increasing the cost of essential goods for Canadians, including food, heating and transportation."

The cap, the chamber says, would also harm Indigenous communities, undermine energy production and compromise the Trans Mountain pipeline (TMX) – a multi-billion-dollar project that's only just now reaching the finish line.

"If there is a risk that TMX might not be able to rely on a steady and predictable flow of oil from the oil sands production, it will result in a lower valuation by investors and a lower price received when the asset is sold."

The chamber's call on the federal government comes a month after the Alberta government filed its own protest against the policy.

In early February, the UCP government said the policy would not "achieve its grandiose emissions targets."

It also said the cap would negatively impact its efforts with Ottawa to reduce emissions that have being going for decades.

(With files from the Canadian Press)