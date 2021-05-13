CALGARY -- Organizers of the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo say they are working on putting together an event for 2021, but it won't be in July or August.

"Things change quickly and even though we're in the final stretch, our community's safety is our top priority," read a social media post on Thursday.

The event was tentatively planned for July 30 to Aug. 2, and a new date hasn't been set.

"For our fans, Calgary Expo is a gathering place for community — making friends, celebrating fandom and shared passions," said Fan Expo vice-president Andrew Moyes.

"We desperately miss that, and when it’s safe to come together, we’ll appreciate it that much more. We won’t be meeting in July, but we’re already working toward options for the fall.

"In the meantime, we encourage everyone to keep taking care of one another and send our gratitude and support to the hard-working first responders and medical teams keeping us safe right now."

Those who already have tickets will be given the option of "transferring your tickets to an event this year, next year, or getting a refund."

A further announcement is expected next month.

The 2020 edition of the Calgary Expo was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after organizers pushed the event from April to July.



