CALGARY -- One Calgary candidate says the vitriol Liberal leader Justin Trudeau has been experiencing along the campaign trail isn't reserved for any one candidate or party.

Police had to get involved during a Trudeau stop-off in Ontario Sunday morning.

It's a sign of growing tensions across Canada as the federal vote draws closer -- and something Calgary Nose Hill candidate Michelle Rempel Garner says she knows about all too well.

In a statement posted after Friday's Liberal event cancellation, Rempel Garner said she's recently been cornered on the street and has received death threats online.

A recent video has even surfaced on social media showing the long-time politician and her husband confronted inside a restaurant booth.

Rempel Garner says it's just one example of less-than-ideal interactions with some members of the public.

"This sadly this is not 'super rare,'" her statement said. "It’s unfortunately an all too frequent occurrence for me and many of my colleagues, particularly women, of all political stripe. And this increase in violent language, threats, and abuse certainly isn't confined to politics.

"After some recent experiences, I know it's getting worse."

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt says he thinks many of the protestors are upset over COVID-19 health restrictions and talk of mandatory vaccinations.

"These are people who have been protesting and demonstrating for about a year and a half across the country -- in some cases quite violently -- and now it's coming together during an election," Bratt said. "It's not one party, and the reason I say that is because the same protesters have attacked (Conservative premiers) Doug Ford and Jason Kenney. Not the same group of people, but the same concept has been going on," he said.

Support for both Rempel Garner and Trudeau has poured in from members of the public and from other candidates.

The former says action should be taken so political candidates are not in danger. She's calling for legislation that enhances the chance of prosecution for criminal harassment.

"We're dealing with a minority, but a very vocal minority that has been organizing," Bratt said.

Both politicians have recently enhanced their security.

Canadians go to the polls on Sept. 20.