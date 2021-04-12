CALGARY -- A Calgary councillor wants the city to explore the idea of allowing people to drink alcohol in city parks this summer.

Ward 9 Coun., Gian-Carlo Carra is proposing the idea as part of the city's COVID-19 response plan.

On Twitter, Carra said the pilot would permit people to book a picnic table to enjoy a beer or glass of wine in designated city parks, similar to the city's bookable fire pit program this past winter.

I actually have a Notice of Motion coming forward to pilot open consumption in parks as a Covid response. If #yyccc approves we’ll treat picnic tables like this winter’s bookable fire pits as a start for this season. https://t.co/RMiIfSJcOG — Gian-Carlo Carra (@gccarra) April 10, 2021

A similar pilot project allowing alcohol in parks was supposed to launch in the summer of 2019 but was postponed.

A city survey of roughly 15,000 people found the majority were in favour of the idea but it also showed some were worried things could get out of hand or could lead to an increase in impaired drivers.

Calgary currently has a zero tolerance policy regarding alcohol consumption at city recreational facilities or parks but Carra wants to explore the idea of loosening the rules with more people spending times outdoors and socially distancing during the pandemic.

Carra plans to bring a notice of motion to council on May 10.