CALGARY -- Pet insurance can be expensive but Jodi Learning wanted to make sure she was covered if her dog Pharaoh ever got sick or injured.

The Calgarian signed up with pet insurer Trupanion with the understanding that the company would pay 10 per cent of the bill when her German Shepard mix required surgery after it injured its’ left hind legy.

“In my head I'm thinking I have pet insurance and as long as I pay the deductible, then it takes the sting out of a massive bill,” Learning told CTV News.

Learning says she has taken out two different policies with Trupanion over the last five years, paying around $88 per month for coverage.

Then she received an email from the company where they classified Pharaoh’s injury as ‘pre-existing’, referencing a 2017 injury to his left hind leg.

The most recent injury was to the dog’s other back leg, but Trupanion explained to Learning that "Disease, weakness, instability, tear, partial tear, or rupture of the cranial cruciate ligament is a condition that cannot be covered if it presented on either side of the pet before you enrolled in a policy or within applicable waiting periods," thus disqualifying her claim for the most recent surgery.

Learning was floored.

"I was kind of stunned when I got the initial email saying they weren't going to cover," she said.

Learning appealed the claim twice but was denied until CTV News got involved.

That's when the company shifted its interpretation of its policy.

According to a statement, Trupanion wrote, "…based on further review of the records provided by the hospital, coverage for this condition has been approved."

Learning said she’s happy by the outcome but wishes it didn’t take her going public to get the bill covered.

Pharaoh had surgery two weeks ago and is on the mend.