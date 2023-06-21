Calgary, Edmonton among Canadian cities targeted during RCMP crackdown on 3D-printed guns

RCMP confirm searches were executed in Calgary and Edmonton as part of a Canada-wide operation that saw hundreds of firearms seized, including dozens of 3D-printed guns.

The searches were executed as part of Project Reproduction, led by Montreal’s Équipe intégrée de lutte au trafic d'armes (EILTA), which aimed to crack down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.

Mounties say it's a growing market with one purpose in mind.

"We know that they’re crime guns," Ontario Provincial Police superintendent Paul Mackey said. "We know that they’re created for a specific purpose. They’re not for sports shooting, it’s a criminal intent, made for a specific purpose; to be put in the hands of criminals."

RCMP released details of the multi-province partnership on Wednesday, saying searches were conducted in Alberta, Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"As a result of this collaborative operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, I can confirm that numerous weapons were seized across multiple search locations throughout Alberta – which included Edmonton and Calgary,” an RCMP spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

Approximately 440 firearms were seized (both traditional and 3D-printed) and 45 people have been arrested.

The items seized include:

62 handguns

71 3D-printed handguns

Two 3D-printed long guns

One machine pistol

52 3D printers

32 3D-printed magazines

87 silencers (63 of them were 3D-printed)

176 3D-printed firearm bodies

Though RCMP confirm Calgary and Edmonton were a part of the investigation, they were unable to release information on any charges laid against Albertans, or details of the weapons seized.

Calgary police, meanwhile, confirmed searches were executed at the following locations:

The 200 block of Falmere Way N.E.

The 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive S.W.

The 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace N.E.

In addition, Calgary police say a residence in Langdon, Alta., in the 700 block of Boulder Creek Drive, was searched.

Police have identified a Quebec resident as the primary suspect responsible for distributing the illegal parts – namely rails designed for 3D-printed Glocks – across the country.

"This is a major operation, the first of its kind," RCMP superintendent Mathieu Bertrand said.

"The results are outstanding. The practice put in place of a collaboration on this type of criminal phenomenon now gives us the flexibility and the agility to do it again with much more rigor."