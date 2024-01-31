Calgary Expo set to welcome stars from 'The Mandalorian', 'Ahsoka' and other productions from a galaxy far, far away

The list of celebrities you can rub elbows with when the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo takes over Stampede Park this April is growing.

Wednesday, Expo announced its latest guests from your favourite film and television productions and promised more to come.

This wave includes:

Giancarlo Esposito from The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad;

Gina Carano from The Mandalorian;

Alan Tudyk from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Firefly;

Eman Esfandi from Ahsoka; and

Denis Lawson from the original Star Wars trilogy and sequels.

Previously announced guests include:

Jason Lee from My Name is Earl and The Incredibles;

Rose McGowan from Charmed and Scream;

Holly Marie Combs from Charmed and Pretty Little Liars;

Titus Welliver from Bosch and Lost;

Michelle Hurd from Star Trek: Picard;

Diana Lee Inosanto from Ahsoka; and

Cameron Monaghan from Shameless and Gotham.

Also among the previously announced guests was Keith David from The Thing and They Live, but Expo has said he had to cancel due to a work conflict.

Expo has also announced its first wave of voice actor guests from animation and video game productions, including members of the cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and its first wave of comic book creator guests including Mitch Gerads, Nick Bradshaw and Jim Zub, among others.

"Calgary Expo is the most wonderful time of the year -- it's our chance to celebrate all of the pop culture we love, discover new fandoms, meet and make new friends and geek out together. Everyone is a fan of something and whatever you're a fan of, you'll find it at Calgary Expo," said Andrew Moyes, producer and Fan Expo HQ vice-president, in a release issued on Wednesday.

"Fans this year can look forward to some really fun new programming elements, a varied and exciting celebrity roster and the epic 10th anniversary of the POW! Parade on Wonders, co-presented by Downtown Calgary. These first few celebrity announcements are just the beginning! We're so excited to be back, and can't wait for April."

Expo tends to unveil its guests in several waves leading up to the annual event.

This year's Expo is the 17th and will take place April 25 through 28.

Tickets are on sale now.

Further information about the event and how to purchase tickets to it can be found at fanexpohq.com/calgaryexpo/.