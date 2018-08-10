A Calgary man says he is desperately trying to figure out the series of events that led to his young daughter being flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Craig Morrison’s daughter Brielle was airlifted from Cardston on August 2 and ended up succumbing to her injuries four days later.

He says that he gone through a whole range of emotions since her death and has only fond memories of her.

“She was amazing. She was a little ray of sunshine. From the moment we brought her home, nobody had a problem watching her.”

In 2002, Brielle’s mother Christi Melvin served a six-month sentence along with an 18-month-long probation period in connection after one of her newborn babies was found dead in a garbage bag in a Lethbridge alley.

RCMP was made aware of Brielle’s death on August 3 and has since launched an investigation into the incident.

They have not mentioned anything about Melvin’s possible connection to the incident and Morrison says he has not been in a relationship with her for some time.

An autopsy on her body has been completed, but the cause of death has not been released.

(With files from Kathy Le)