A memorial ceremony is being held on Tuesday to honour Calgary firefighters who were killed in the line of duty or who died from illnesses related to their jobs.

The event is being held at the Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza and a bell will be rung in honour of each fallen member.

47 firefighters will be honoured; nine who were killed in the line of duty and 38 who died from illness related to firefighting.

The service will include a moment of silence and wreath ceremony and is open to the public.

The memorial ceremony gets underway at the Calgary Municipal Building at noon.

The city is livestreaming the ceremony HERE.