CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fifth person charged in Tara Miller's death

    Tara Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street near Okotoks on March 30, 2023.
    Alberta RCMP have charged a fifth person in the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.

    Miller, 37, also known as Tara Mbugua, was found dead near the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street on March 30, 2023.

    RCMP arrested four people on Jan. 18, charging one with first-degree murder and three with manslaughter.

    On Friday, RCMP announced another arrest.

    Paul Fettig, 43, of Calgary, is charged with manslaughter.

    He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

