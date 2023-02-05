Calgary firefighter bounces back after removal of volleyball-sized tumour

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and Saturday, on World Cancer Day, many shared their stories in the hopes of helping others.

In 2021, Calgary firefighter Lorne Miller was diagnosed with lipo-sarcoma. That's a cancer that grows in fat cells and often goes undetected for a long time.

Miller had no idea when he went to hospital one day because of a bit of abdominal discomfort and swelling that his doctor would end up discovering a tumour the size of a volleyball inside him.

He had surgery and underwent chemotherapy, then needed both again a year later but says he's home now and doing well.

"For those that are dealing with this disease, there's so much to be hopeful for," Miller said. "A (cancer) diagnosis doesn't have to mean a death sentence. And we can still live you know, a life full of gratitude and abundance, even though we've been diagnosed with this disease."

Worldwide, 10 million people die from cancer every year – but about one third of those deaths could be prevented through routine screening, early detection and treatment.

