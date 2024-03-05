Calgary Flames claim defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from Dallas

The Calgary Flames claimed defenceman Joel Hanley off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Hanley, from Keswick, Ont., has three assists and 23 penalty minutes in 32 games with Dallas this season.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Hanley was a "cap roster casualty" when he was waived by Dallas on Monday, adding it was a "tough day" for the club.

Hanley is in the second year of a two-year deal with a US$787,500 annual salary.

The 32-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent by Montreal on July 1, 2015, and he made his NHL debut with the Canadiens on March 20, 2016.

He joined Dallas in the 2019-19 season.

Hanley has two goals and 25 assists over 183 games with Montreal, Arizona and Dallas.

"Joel is a veteran player who brings high character and compete to our roster while also adding to our leadership group,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement. “We view him as an NHL player who plays with a defence-first mentality and has good pace and mobility to his game."

The Flames traded veteran defenceman Chris Tanev to the Stars on Thursday and may make more moves before Friday's trade deadline.

The Flames visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.