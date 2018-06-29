Friends and family of a Calgary man are anxiously awaiting word from him after his small plane went missing after it took off from Springbank Airport on Thursday morning.

The rescue centre, based in Victoria, says the plane took off at 10:00 a.m. and was enroute to Kelowna and then onto Nanaimo after a few more planned stops.

The pilot of the aircraft has been identified as Ken Umbach, who was flying with a friend of his.

Family members say the pair had boarded the Cessna 182 with the intent to go fishing, an annual tradition of his.

Officials were alerted to the issue after receiving a transmission from the aircraft’s electronic locator beacon about an hour after it took off.

The emergency beacon is typically only activated by the pilot in case of a problem or when the plane is involved in a crash.

Helicopters and ground crews are searching an area between Merritt and Hope, B.C. for any sign of the plane.

They say that inclement weather is making the search effort difficult.

On Friday, Transport Canada issued a statement saying that it is aware of the missing plane and are monitoring the situation as it develops.