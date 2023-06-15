Calgary goalies play pivotal role in Golden Knight Stanley Cup victory

Aidin Hill grew up playing goalie in the Calgary minor hockey league system, and one of his coaches was Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point's dad Grant. Hill backstopped the Las Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Tuesday night, while a second Calgary-raised goalie, Logan Thompson, played a huge role for the Knights during the regular season

