Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom named one of NHL's three stars of the week

Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Montreal centre Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Markstrom guided the Flames to three straight road victories with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to lift the Flames within three points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

He made at least 35 saves in two of the wins. He stopped 37 shots, including 15 in the third period, in a 5-3 win over New Jersey on Thursday and made 35 stops, including 16 in the third, in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Markstrom has posted a 16-7-1 mark since Nov. 7.

Bobrovsky stopped 56 of the 58 shots he faced last week and posted a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage and a shutout.

Suzuki had a league-leading six points (four goals, two assists) and factored in on 66 per cent of Montreal's goals last week.

The Canadiens captain leads the team with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 52 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 12, 2024.