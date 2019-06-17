Calgary’s Aaron Crawford plays on the PGA Canadian tour and like all the other players, his goal is to graduate to the PGA Tour.

One thing that may help the 24-year-old reach his goal is his putting.

Last year, Crawford won the Major Series of Putting championship at the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

The world putting champ says he won because he was able to manage his nerves.

“When you have so many putts that mean so much, it’s pretty cool to come up clutch,” he said.

Crawford was super clutch on the back nine of the final round. He birdied seven of the last eight holes to win the championship.

His gold coach Todd Halpen says Crawford had to go up against some stiff competition.

“There were guys from all over the world there,” said Halpen. “Some tour players, some putting aficionados and some guys in the basement who have built hundreds of putters."

But in the end it was Crawford holding the title. He says the $25,000 prize money has gone a long way in helping his golf career.

“It fuels my career at this point.”

The victory has even made Crawford a bit of a celebrity in the golf circles. He says he gets recognized more now that he’s the Major Series of Putting champ.

The 2019 championship will once again be held at the Legacy Club and Crawford says he’ll definitely be back in October to defend.

“I’ve got to prove that it wasn’t just a fluke.