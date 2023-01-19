Calgary Humane Society has a one-eyed dog up for adoption

The Calgary Humane Society is looking for a home for a Pomeranian with a permanent wink.

Dano, who has only one eye, is described as a "social little lap dog" who needs a little extra care to ensure he's able to get around properly.

"I'm looking for a family who can help me build my confidence," said a social media post from the humane society.

"Not much is known about my past, so I may do well with children or other dogs."

Dano is the type to get really attached to his humans and will most likely follow them around like a shadow, said officials.

Anyone interested in adopting Dano can contact the humane society to set up a meeting.