Calgary Humane Society overflowing with surrendered fish

The Calgary Humane Society rescues abandoned exotic fish in addition to dogs and cats (Photo: Twitter@CalgaryHumane) The Calgary Humane Society rescues abandoned exotic fish in addition to dogs and cats (Photo: Twitter@CalgaryHumane)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina