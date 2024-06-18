Calgary Humane Society to begin hosting free spay and neuter clinics

The Calgary Humane Society has announced plans to hold community spay and neuter clinics in an effort to help address pet overpopulation issues in the city.

The clinics will see spay and neuter services offered to low-income pet owners for free.

Officials hope the clinics will help promote responsible pet ownership and reduce the number of animals that need to be surrendered, helping reduce capacity issues at the facility.

According to the humane society, unexpected litters are continuing to overcrowd the shelter and put "significant strain" on its resources.

"Every day we're seeing more puppies and kittens coming in," said Carrie Fritz, executive director, in a news release.

"We know access to veterinary care has been a challenge for many families, which is why we are introducing our spay and neuter clinics."

The first clinic will take place at the Calgary Humane Society on June 27.

You can apply to attend on the Calgary Humane Society website until 9 a.m. on June 24.

Officials said on Tuesday that after being open for just 24 hours, they had already received 30 applications for the clinics, showing the need for the service is high.

The organization says it will be holding community spay and neuter clinics regularly, and is encouraging people to check its website for future clinic dates.