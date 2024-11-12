Calgary journalist Vicki Hall recognized by Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders held a ceremony on Tuesday to recognize Canadian Football League (CFL) Hall of Fame journalist Vicki Hall.

Hall was inducted into the hall last year but couldn’t make it to the ceremony in Hamilton due to a health scare.

Stampeders hall of famers Dave Dickenson and John Hufnagel presented Hall with a plaque at the event.

“Well, it means a lot to me,” Hall said. “I had to miss the ceremony last year because the great people at Tom Baker Centre were giving me some really important surgery.

“So, it just means so much a year later to get to live the moment, and my son is here and just to celebrate with all of the people who have helped us along the way.”

Hall covered the CFL for many years and was honoured to be recognized by the Stampeders.

“She's an exclusive member of this club as the first female, and one of my friends, and I’d like to say well done and congratulations,” Dickenson, the Stampeders’ general manager and head coach, said.

Hall started covering football with the Edmonton Journal and then moved south to work at the Calgary Herald.