CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services is closing a COVID-19 immunization clinic.

The Calgary Macleod South clinic located at 14815 Bannister Rd. S.E. will close its doors for good at 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Until that date, the clinic is open for first and second dose booked appointments, in addition to drop in mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna) shots available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Shots are available for anyone born in 2009 and earlier.

COVID vaccinations will continue to be available at the South Calgary Health Centre immunization clinic. Appointments can be booked through the AHS booking tool, by calling 811 Health Link, or through pharmacies and at physician's offices.