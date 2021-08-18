CALGARY -- Police are looking to return a "significant" amount of cash that was found at the North Hill Shopping Centre in 2019.

A Good Samaritan made the discovery at the mall located at 16th Avenue and 14th Street N.W. on Nov. 14, 2019, and turned it over to security.

Several days later, the Good Samaritan contacted police to find out whether it had been returned to its rightful owners. But police hadn't been made aware the money had been turned in, so an investigation was started.

That led to a former mall security guard being charged.

Ronny James LaBelle, 50, of Calgary, is facing one count of theft over $5,000.

"Investigators have taken a number of steps to locate the rightful owner of the money, however we have not yet been able to identify them," read a release. "It is not believed that the original loss was ever reported to police."

If you believe you are the rightful owner of the cash, or know who is, police want you to contact them at 403-266-1234. A detailed description of what was lost will be required to make a claim.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.