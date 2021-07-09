CALGARY -- An investigation into two disturbing incidents in northeast Calgary where children were approached by a man in a minivan has resulted in charges against a suspect.

The two incidents took place earlier this year in the communities of Saddle Ridge and Temple.

A 13-year-old girl was walking home from school on March 5 along Saddlebrook Drive N.E. when the driver of a white Honda Odyssey minivan pulled alongside her and asked for directions.

The driver allegedly exposed himself and began to masturbate while speaking to the girl. When the girl attempted to move away, the man allegedly exited the minivan and attempted to force her into the vehicle. The girl managed to run home and the incident was reported to police.

On May 15, two sisters — aged 10 and 16 — were walking on Temple Drive N.E. when a white Honda Odyssey minivan stopped next to them. The man driving the minivan called to the girls and as they approached, they noticed the man was gratifying himself. The sisters went home and the family notified police.

"These incidents have directly impacted three girls in our community and I’m pleased our detectives were able to identify the suspect and lay charges to prevent further victimization," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Preece of the Calgary Police Service,

As a result of the investigation into both incidents, 34-year-old Ferdaus Abdul Azim has been charged with child abduction and two counts of invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16 years of age.