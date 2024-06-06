Calgary man charged after search yields over 96K worth of drugs, cash, firearms

A Calgary man faces 10 charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that yielded close to $100,000 worth of drugs, weapons, cash and other drug trafficking-related paraphernalia.

On Monday, following a three-month long investigation of a man believed to be involved in drug trafficking, members of the district operations team (DOT) from District 7 executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Evansridge Park N.W.

During the search, police recovered $7,215 in cash, four firearms, 767.5 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $77,000, 426 dihydromophinone (opiod) pills, with an estimated street value of $12, 700,150 alprazolam (tranquilizer) pills, with an estimated street value of $750, 25 mixed-use amphetamine pills with an estimated street value of $125, 269 tabs of LSD with an estimated street value of $2,700, 35.4 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,900, 10 oxycodone pills with an estimated street value of $100, body armour with police patches on it, raid vests, zip ties, a duty belt, helmets, security badges and CPS and RCMP-issued pants.

High Speed chase

The same day, before executing the search warrant, police tried a traffic stop involving the suspect at around 2 p.m. in the Sherwood neighbourhood.

Rather than surrender to police, the suspect fled at high speed, running multiple red lights and stop signs before hitting the sidewalk curb, damaging his vehicle in the process.

At one point, the suspect abandoned one vehicle, then got into an unoccupied pickup truck that he had been observed parking in the area earlier. He fled again, only to be observed overhead by police in a HAWCS helicopter going through numerous red lights and stop signs, and driving around 100 km/h through a school zone.

At 2:45 p.m., the suspect parked the truck in the community of Evanston and tried to flee on foot, where officers on the ground were able to arrest him.

A 42-year-old Calgary man was charged with seven counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, one count of flight from a police officer, one count of dangerous driving and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 21.

“We would like to thank the many units within the Calgary Police Service for their assistance with this investigation,” said Calgary police acting Staff Sgt. Raymond Kelly. “The suspect put several people within the community at risk in an attempt to flee from police. Through collaboration with units across the service, we were able to apprehend the suspect and prevent illicit drugs and firearms from getting onto Calgary streets.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.