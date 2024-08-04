CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire

    Alberta Wildlife members line the road to pay their respects to their colleague, a 24-year-old Calgary man who was killed by a falling tree northeast of Jasper on Saturday. (Photo: X@AlbertaWildfire) Alberta Wildlife members line the road to pay their respects to their colleague, a 24-year-old Calgary man who was killed by a falling tree northeast of Jasper on Saturday. (Photo: X@AlbertaWildfire)
    Share

    A Calgary man died Saturday while fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper.

    At around 2:15 p.m., Alberta RCMP received a report of a serious injury sustained by an Alberta Wildland Fire employee from a falling tree.

    The firefighter's crew provided immediate first aid and the 24-year-old was transported on a wheeled stretcher to the closest helipad.

    There, he was flown to the Parks Canada Operations Compound in Jasper, where he was transferred to STARS Air Ambulance, but he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

    The man was a Calgary resident based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base.

    "This incident highlights the dangerous nature of wildland firefighting and the hazards that crew members encounter every day," a statement from the Jasper Wildfire Complex unified command said Sunday.

    "Every single person responding to the Jasper Wildfire Complex is in mourning today for our friend and colleague," it continued. "The wildland fire community is small and every loss deeply impacts us all.

    "We are eternally grateful for the personal sacrifices first responders offer to protect Canadians and their communities," it added. "Our hearts are with their family and friends in this difficult time."

    Alberta Wildfire posted its condolences on X Sunday morning.

    "Today we are mourning the loss of one of our own," they posted. "An Alberta Wildfire crew member was fatally injured yesterday while responding to the wildfire in Jasper. This morning we stood heartbroken with our partners as a procession passed by."

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted her condolences on social media Sunday morning as well, as did forestry and parks minister Todd Loewen and public safety and emergency services minister Mike Ellis.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

      Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News