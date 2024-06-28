Calgary man faces multiple charges for carelessly storing firearms

A Calgary man has been charged with 10 firearms-and weapons-related offences after a search warrant was executed at his home in the northwest.

Friday, May 24, following an investigation of an individual believed to be carelessly storing firearms, police executed the warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Bermuda Drive N.W.

They seized five rifles, five shotguns and a number of prohibited devices, including a Taser, firearm silencer and overcapacity magazines loaded with live rounds.

They also seized more than 1,700 live rounds of loose ammunition.

June 17, officers charged Pierre-Luc Brassard, 37, with nine counts of careless storage of a firearm and a single count of possession of a prohibited device.

He was also charged with a single count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm in a separate incident.

He’s scheduled to appear in court July 9.

“In this case, information from the public and solid police work resulted in the seizure of dangerous firearms and weapons that could have easily ended up in the wrong hands,” said Acting Insp. Scott Neilson of the Calgary police. “This is a prime example of the importance of community involvement in proactive policing. If you see something, say something; timely reporting of suspicious activity can make all the difference.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.