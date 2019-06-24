Police are continuing to search for a Calgary man who fell into the Columbia River while fishing with a friend near Revelstoke last week and is presumed drowned.

Two Calgary men were fishing on the river Thursday evening about 25 kilometres south of Revelstoke when a storm hit. Their boat overturned and both men were thrown into the water.

Both were wearing life jackets at the time.

Campers at Blanket Creek Provincial Park heard the men’s cries for help and called 911.

One of the two was able to make it to shore in an isolated area on the west bank of the river.

Luckily, the man’s cell phone was still working and he was able to call 911. Police pinpointed his location and he spent the night on the riverbank before being rescued by boat the next morning.

The man was ferried across the river and taken by helicopter to Revelstoke hospital where he was assessed then released the same day.

The second man is believed to have taken off his life jacket in an attempt to remove waterlogged clothing that was hindering his swimming.

He remains missing.

The man’s lifejacket and boat were found downstream on the river on Friday.

He has been identified by family members as Warren Tittemore, 35, of Calgary.

Search and rescue crews scoured the area by boat, foot and using a helicopter over the weekend and the search continues.