A 36-year-old massage therapist has been charged with the sexual assault of a client and police believe there could be additional victims.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by the massage therapist during a treatment at Massage Addict, located at 4 Mahogany Row S.E, on May 16, 2018.

Greg Howden, 36, has now been charged with one count of sexual assault and police say the clinic where he worked has been cooperative in the investigation.

Howden also worked at Montgomery Chiropractic Plus, RnR Wellness and the Beddington Chiropractic Clinic and police believe there may have been other incidents.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of sexual assault is asked to report it to police by calling 911 if you feel you are in immediate danger or by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.