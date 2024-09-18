Keon Raymond and Spencer Wilson sign 1-day contracts to retire Stampeders

A pair of familiar faces from their glory days who played significant roles on two Grey Cup-winning squads signed one-day contracts to retire as Calgary Stampeders Wednesday.

Keon Raymond was a force on the football field for the Calgary Stampeders. He played 120 games for the red and white and won a pair of Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018.

His five interception returns for touchdowns are tied for the most in franchise history and his 24 career picks are the most of any Stamps player in the last 30 years.

Raymond, who makes his home in Calgary, says signing this one-day contract to retire as a Stamp closes a chapter.

“You know everybody wants to walk out in your last game as a champion and ride off into the sunset,” he said.

“Not everybody gets a chance to do that," he added, "but to be able to be there and close a chapter and being able to say I’m a Stampeder for life and what that means to me and what that means to the organization and to the fans.”

“And how many plays I made being out here, it’s emotional. I played the game since I was six years old and to be able to play at the highest level words can’t explain.”

Wilson surprised many

Spencer Wilson was an undrafted free agent out of the Calgary Colts program who went on to play 108 games with the Stamps and also won Grey Cups in 2014 and 2018.

He’s spent most of his life in Calgary so to be able to retire as a Stampeder meant a lot to him.

“A dream come true,” said Wilson.

“To finish off the career that I had here in my hometown and just a great celebration that I get to finish it off right.”

“I think the highlight of the career would be 2014 and the Grey Cup," he said. "(It was my) first time winning a ring. I played football here in Calgary in pee wee, junior, midget and all the way up to the Bulldogs and Henry Wisewood and came in second so many times.”

Big battle between the Stamps and Riders

Raymond and Wilson will be on hand for Friday nights' battle between the Stamps and Riders which -- as usual -- is a big one for both teams.

The Stamps are in last place in the west with a 4-8-1 record and they have just a tie in their last five games.

The Riders are in third place in the west but they’re only 5-7-1 on the season and have dropped four in a row.

Head coach Dave Dickenson knows the importance of this game.

“Yeah I think (it's big) for both teams on losing streaks -- and knowing that you’re really going to have to beat this opponent in order to get into the playoffs,” he said.

“Both sides I think are saying the same message: let’s get back on track, let’s win a football game and see where it takes us.”

Teitz looking forward to this one

Linebacker Micah Teitz has had this game circled on his calendar for quite some time. He spent five seasons with the Riders before returning home to sign with the Stamps as a free agent in the off-season.

Teitz says the game is about the team and not him.

“You know the winner gets a leg up on the other in the standings for the time being so we’re hoping to be that team.”

“You know there’s a little big more on the line for me personally and I mean just where we’re at in the season so it’s a big one.”

Kick off for Friday nights' game is a little after 7:30 p.m. at McMahon Stadium.