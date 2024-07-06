Calgary mayor to provide update on water service restoration
Calgary’s mayor and other officials are scheduled to provide an update on Saturday morning on the city’s progress in restoring water services following a major feeder main break.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry and Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investments, are set to speak at 10:30 a.m. MDT.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca will stream the press conference live.
The city eased indoor water reduction measures earlier this week but left outdoor restrictions in place.
Under stage 4 restrictions, Calgarians are not allowed to water their grass and gardens with potable city water. A fire ban also remains in effect.
In an update on Wednesday, Gondek said work to complete critical maintenance on the Glenmore water treatment plant was on track to be finished by the end of the week.
On June 5, 2024, a 78-inch feeder main broke in Calgary's northwest community of Montgomery, cutting off the supply of treated water from the smaller of the city's two treatment plants.
Calgarians and residents of many other communities that rely on fresh water from the Bow and Elbow Rivers were placed under strict outdoor water-use rules and voluntary indoor water conservation guidelines.
More details to come…
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 10:30 A.M. MDT
-
-
-
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
LCBO workers to hold rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike
Workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto today on the second day of their historic strike.
Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
City of Montreal says painting a house as an ad for Koodo is against the rules
The City of Montreal says the owner of a more than 100-year-old home has violated city rules by allowing it to be painted in neon colours as an ad for telecom company Koodo.
More records expected to shatter as long-running blanket of heat threatens 130 million in U.S.
Roughly 130 million people were under threat Saturday and into next week from a long-running heat wave that already has broken records with dangerously high temperatures — and is expected to shatter more from East Coast to West Coast, forecasters said.
Canada's Davies scores shootout penalty to bury World Cup demons
Canada captain Alphonso Davies banished memories of his penalty miss at the 2022 World Cup by confidently converting a spot-kick in a shootout victory over Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals on Friday.
N.B. man denied flight due to tear in passport’s seam
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
Here are some safety tips if you're traveling alone this summer
Though traveling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
Human remains found wrapped in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC
Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Child drowns while camping south of Edmonton with family: RCMP
An investigation is underway after a child drowned in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday.
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Canada's Davies scores shootout penalty to bury World Cup demons
Canada captain Alphonso Davies banished memories of his penalty miss at the 2022 World Cup by confidently converting a spot-kick in a shootout victory over Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals on Friday.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Vancouver
-
Man fined $70K for excavation work that killed salmon eggs on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
A man has been fined $70,000 for excavation work he ordered on the Sunshine Coast in November 2021 that led to the death of dozens of salmon eggs.
-
Cleanup continues after firefighting foam spills into B.C. creek
The cleanup and remediation continues in Abbotsford, B.C., after firefighting foam spilled into a creek, killing fish and other aquatic life.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island to see $3B in BC Hydro upgrades, expansion over the next decade
British Columbia's power provider is planning to spend more than $3 billion on capital projects to upgrade and expand the electricity grid on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. wrestler Chelsea Green ready for Canada's 1st WWE Money in the Bank event
This weekend's Money in the Bank will be a full-circle moment for Chelsea Green.
-
Mom and daughter inspire each other to overcome adversity and live creatively
To appreciate how Charlotte Friend ended-up painting unexpectedly, we need to go back to where she began raising her daughter Becca optimistically.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon driver accused of causing a fatal crash did not have a driver’s licence, police say
Saskatoon police say the man accused of causing a crash that killed one woman and injured three others last month, did not have a valid driver’s license.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
'Fairly good shape': Sask. government updates province on Highway 123 repairs
For years, Highway 123 leading up to the northern village of Cumberland House has been notorious for being one of the worst highways in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Sask. parents raising awareness for youth mental health after teenage son's death
A White City, Sask. family is raising awareness for youth mental health following their son’s death last month.
-
Community keeps hope alive on 20th anniversary of disappearance of Tamra Keepness
It has been 20 years since the disappearance of Tamra Keepness but the community continues to keep hope alive.
-
Moose Jaw police say doorbell pranks could lead to criminal charges
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) is warning children to stop playing doorbell pranks, as they could lead to serious consequences.
Toronto
-
LCBO workers to hold rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike
Workers with Ontario's main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto today on the second day of their historic strike.
-
'It was pretty intense': Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
-
Video shows suspects setting fire to east-end Toronto business: police
Toronto police have released video that appears to show two suspects setting fire to an east-end business early Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make 1 arrest, deploy tear gas after protesters smash windows at McGill
One person was arrested Friday evening after police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University.
-
City of Montreal says painting a house as an ad for Koodo is against the rules
The City of Montreal says the owner of a more than 100-year-old home has violated city rules by allowing it to be painted in neon colours as an ad for telecom company Koodo.
-
Canada's Davies scores shootout penalty to bury World Cup demons
Canada captain Alphonso Davies banished memories of his penalty miss at the 2022 World Cup by confidently converting a spot-kick in a shootout victory over Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Go fly a kite: East Coast Kite Festival kicks off in Halifax despite rainy start to Saturday
Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, the East Coast Kite Festival still opened with kites of all sizes hitting the skies.
-
How 'ropeless' gear could save North Atlantic right whales
An environmental agency is urging Fisheries and Oceans Canada to release its whale safety gear strategy in the wake of another North Atlantic right whale getting entangled in the Gulf of St. Lawrence – the second such occurrence in the area so far this year.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Winnipeg
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
'It’s not really any different': HSC nurse speaks out amid critical contract vote
A nurse at Manitoba’s largest hospital is calling for better working conditions and a salary that can keep up with the cost of living, as thousands of nurses employed by Shared Health prepare to vote on a new contract.
-
'It's a fool's errand': Winnipeggers left pumping water after latest rainfall hit the city
The constant barrage of rain this year has left many Winnipeggers having to pump water out of their basements, including on Thursday when 42mm of rain hit the city in an hour.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 28, dead after shooting in Westboro, police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
-
Here are some safety tips if you're traveling alone this summer
Though traveling by yourself can be scary and intimidating, there are some ways to make sure you’re safe and have a good time, says a solo travel and content creator from Ottawa.
-
CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson signs off for his last newscast
CTV News Ottawa’s chief news anchor Graham Richardson signed off for his last newscast Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
-
CRTC posts independent report on Rogers outage, says company made necessary changes
An independent report into the 2022 Rogers outage says the company lacked several protections and redundancies that could have either prevented the outage or ended it sooner.
Barrie
-
Fire closes Cookstown Foodland indefinitely
An early-morning fire closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store on Friday.
-
Woman rescued from rapids by retired officer and off-duty firefighter
Provincial police say a retired officer and an off-duty firefighter jumped into action to rescue a woman who had fallen into raging rapids in Minden.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Drone captures raging truck fire on Highway 400
A dump truck caught fire on Highway 400 near the Essa Road off-ramp.
Kitchener
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
-
Brantford woman's death considered suspicious
An arrest has been made in the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in Brantford.
-
Stay away from hogweed: What you need to know about these pesky and dangerous plants
Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.
London
-
VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire
A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.
-
Accessible beach wheelchair program launched in Saugeen Shores
WaterWheels, floating wheelchairs, are now available to use through the day at certain beaches in Saugeen Shores.
-
Police looking for driver who hit hydro pole in St. Thomas, fled scene
St. Thomas Police is searching for the driver of a pickup who fled the scene after striking a hydro pole on Mitchell St. early this morning.
Windsor
-
Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent
A pool of mosquitos collected on Wednesday has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Chatham-Kent (CK) Public Health said the pool came from a trap in Wheatley. It’s the first positive pool identified in Chatham-Kent this season.
-
How to avoid rear-end collisions: Police
Since April 2023, Windsor Police said it has had over 8,500 reports of vehicle collisions in the city.
-
CK Police looking for information in assault investigation
The Chatham-Kent Police Service is seeking information in an assault investigation.