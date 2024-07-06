Calgary mayor to provide update on water service restoration

Calgary’s mayor and other officials are scheduled to provide an update on Saturday morning on the city’s progress in restoring water services following a major feeder main break.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry and Francois Bouchart, the City of Calgary’s director of capital priorities and investments, are set to speak at 10:30 a.m. MDT.

The city eased indoor water reduction measures earlier this week but left outdoor restrictions in place.

Under stage 4 restrictions, Calgarians are not allowed to water their grass and gardens with potable city water. A fire ban also remains in effect.

In an update on Wednesday, Gondek said work to complete critical maintenance on the Glenmore water treatment plant was on track to be finished by the end of the week.

On June 5, 2024, a 78-inch feeder main broke in Calgary's northwest community of Montgomery, cutting off the supply of treated water from the smaller of the city's two treatment plants.

Calgarians and residents of many other communities that rely on fresh water from the Bow and Elbow Rivers were placed under strict outdoor water-use rules and voluntary indoor water conservation guidelines.

