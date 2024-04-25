Calgary motorcycle crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

Calgary police say speed is considered a factor in a motorcycle crash that left a man clinging to life.

The collision happened in the intersection of 32 Avenue and Sixth Street N.E. just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers noticed a motorcycle being driven on 32 Avenue without a licence plate.

"After the driver of the motorcycle noticed police nearby, he continued to travel westbound on 32 Avenue N.E. at a high rate of speed approaching Sixth Street N.E.," police said in a Thursday news release.

The motorcycle then hit a car turning from southbound Sixth Street onto eastbound 32 Avenue N.E.

"It is believed the motorcycle failed to stop at a red light and struck the car," police said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Calgary police investigate a motorcycle and car crash on 32 Avenue and Sixth Street N.E. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.