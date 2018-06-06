Calgary-Centre MP Kent Hehr says he’s been told that the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at him has concluded, so he is now reporting on his side of the events.

Earlier this year, Hehr gave up his cabinet post as Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities after a complaint was made by a former staffer who said he made sexually suggestive comments to her.

Kristin Raworth said that on her first day working at the legislature, she had been warned to avoid being alone in an elevator the then-MLA Kent Hehr because he would make comments that would make you feel unsafe.

Since those allegations were made, Hehr backed away from political life and made no comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, he broke his silence, saying that he was only doing so because he was told that the investigation that was undertaken after the allegations came to light had been completed.

In a tweet, Hehr said that he remained silent out of respect for the process that saw people come forward and voices to be heard.

He said that the time he spent away from this post helped him immensely.

“Since the complaints were made, I have taken the time to focus on the improvements I can make in both my personal and professional life. I have never claimed to be perfect and have always strived to do better.”

Hehr added that he has offered apologies to those who made complaints and hopes that that act, along with the report, will provide them with the closure they need.

About the complaint of inappropriate touching, Hehr said that it was unintentional and he did not mean for it to happen.

“As many of you know, I am a C5 quadriplegic. I have no feeling or independent movement in my hands. Further, I have limited muscular control and feeling in my arms. While my disability explains much, it does not dismiss the feelings of those with whom I interact.”

Hehr says he will continue on as MP for Calgary-Centre as a member of the Liberal caucus, but will not be returning to cabinet.

Details of the report have not been released.