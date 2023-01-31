Calgary MP says Liberal government wasted millions on quarantine hotel stays

A Calgary MP says she's learned the Liberal government gave more than $6.7 million in taxpayer money to a local hotel designated as a "quarantine hotel," but only 15 people stayed there in 2022.

Michelle Rempel Garner, Conservative MP for Calgary-Nose Hill, says she discovered the public expenditure during a response to her order paper question that she'd submitted before the House of Commons went on Christmas break.

Rempel Garner's inquiry was about an amount the federal government spent on "quarantine hotels."

"For those who don't recall, during the pandemic, under various restrictions, the federal Liberal government required people returning to Canada from abroad to stay at designated hotels," Rempel Garner wrote in a blog post on Monday.

She says "a hunch" prompted her to submit the order paper question regarding two Calgary hotels that she knew were under the program – the Westin Calgary Airport hotel and the Acclaim Calgary Airport hotel.

The federal government's response, which Rempel Garner included in her post, indicated that while the Westin Calgary hotel was designated a quarantine facility, the Acclaim Calgary hotel was only allowed to receive air travellers who needed to stay isolated for the mandatory three-night period.

It said for the financial year 2022-23, the Liberal government paid $6,790,717.46 in expenditures to the Westin Calgary Airport hotel for lodging and meals.

Those expenses included $45,000 in transportation services, $1.4 million in traveller support services provided by the Canadian Red Cross, $1.1 million for cleaning services and $1.7 million for security.

The document also shows that just 15 people stayed at the Westin Calgary Airport while it was operating under the federal government's contract.

Rempel Garner calls the situation "legitimately flabbergasting."

"Government waste is always a problem. But waste of this magnitude when deficit spending needs to be reined in due to inflationary pressures shows that Trudeau doesn't have the capacity or willingness to get things under control," she wrote.

Omar Alghabra, Ottawa's transport minister, told CTV News Tuesday that there was good reason for the quarantine hotels and the money spent on them.

"During the pandemic, we did a lot of extraordinary things to protect health and safety of Canadians, unimaginable things no one imagined going through," he said.

"Government did what could to protect health and safety of Canadians. It worked. Many research and scientist have said public health measures we put in place saved thousands of lives."

He said now is the time to "look back and learn" but insists the government did what was necessary to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

OTHER COVID-19 EXPENSES DISCOVERED

Meanwhile, another revelation regarding pandemic expenses has already prompted policy change for many MPs, regardless of their political stripe.

Last week, both the Liberal government and the Opposition Conservatives agreed they would no longer allow members to charge taxpayers for home internet services.

Media reports indicated that 31 Tory MPs, including Rempel Garner, former interim party leader Candice Bergen, Manitoba MP James Bezan and B.C. representative Mark Strahl expensed home internet services for their homes.

Twenty-seven Liberal MPs – Justice Minister David Lametti and Foreign Affairs Minister Michelle Joly among them – charged for services, as did 11 Bloc and four NDP MPs.

There was no wrongdoing, but it initiated a new policy to ban members from expensing such costs in the future.

The new rule has been adopted by both the federal government and Official Opposition.

CTV News has reached out to the Public Health Agency of Canada for further comments about Calgary's quarantine hotel expenses.

(With files from the Canadian Press)