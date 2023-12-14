Calgary New Year's Eve fireworks display will launch from Prince's Island

Calgarians can ring in the 2024 by taking in a fireworks display live or online.

The city's New Year's Eve fireworks will be launched from Prince's Island Park at midnight.

As usual, the display will be synchronized to music on CJSW 90.9 FM.

For safety purposes, Crescent Road N.W. will be closed from Fourth Street to First Street N.W. from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

In addition to fireworks, Calgarians celebrate the new year by taking in extended hours at the Olympic Plaza skating rink from 10 a.m. to midnight.

To help people get home safely, Calgary Transit will have extended service on New Year’s Eve.

The CTrain will run until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 22, 301, 302, Max Orange, Max Yellow, Max Teal and Max Purple will run until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Get local, live and breaking news right to your email inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter

For more information on fares, schedules and service changes you can visit Calgary Transit's website.

For more information on the fireworks – and to watch the display live – you can visit the City of Calgary's website.