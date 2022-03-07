Calgary partners with Indigenous clinic to host vaccination pop-ups
Calgarians will be able to access two popup vaccination clinics over the next two weekends.
The clinics are part of a vaccine outreach program from the City of Calgary in partnership with and Aisokinakio'p, an Indigenous-led COVID-19 immunization clinic, and are offered with support from the Calgary Homeless Foundation and Alberta Health Services.
The city says the clinics will be a safe and welcoming family-friendly space used to help improve vaccination rates, especially among children.
“In working with our community partners, we heard through various channels that families are facing barriers to access vaccines," said acting Chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency Mike Luchia in a Monday news release.
"This is a great opportunity for the city to help remove those barriers and improve the health of our community.
Officials say everyone is welcome at the clinics, and translation support will beavailable.
"These pop-up clinics will have more than just the COVID-19 vaccine,” Luchia added.
The clinics will be help at the following locations:
Genesis Centre
#10 7555 Falconridge Boulevard N.E.
Saturday, March 12
12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Village Square Leisure Centre
2623 56 Street N.E.
Saturday, March 19
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Over the last year, Aisokinakio'p’s Indigenous-led and culturally-sensitive approach has allowed us to vaccinate thousands of Calgarians, including Elders, refugees, and vulnerable community members,” said clinic lead Shane Gauthier.
“We are proud our innovative and welcoming approach can help protect even more Calgarians through these pop-up clinics.”
