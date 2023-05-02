Calgary pastor guilty on two border blockade charges
A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.
The protests blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the U.S. for about two weeks in early 2022.
Justice Gordon Krinke has also found Pawlowski guilty of breaching a release order.
**This is a breaking news update, previous story follows**
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
Crown prosecutors say Artur Pawlowski's impassioned speech to the truckers in Coutts, Alta., in February 2022 fanned the flames of unrest and convinced them to stay at the border crossing for another two weeks.
The blockade began in late January 2022 to protest COVID-19 health restrictions.
It paralyzed the border crossing for more than two weeks.
Pawlowski has pleaded not guilty to mischief and breaching a release order, as well as a charge under the Alberta Critical Infrastructure Defence Act of wilfully damaging or destroying essential infrastructure.
Artur Pawlowski is charged with breaching a release order and mischief for inciting people at the border crossing, where truckers gathered to block a highway.
Separately, several people were also charged after RCMP found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in three trailers during the blockade, with four men facing counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
