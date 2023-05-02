Calgary pastor guilty on two border blockade charges

The last truck blocking the southbound lane moves off after a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes -- one going north and one going south. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The last truck blocking the southbound lane moves off after a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes -- one going north and one going south. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina