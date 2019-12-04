CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) have teamed up with Marlborough Mall for the 14th annual CopShop where CPS officers volunteer their time to take 27 students on a holiday shopping spree.

Students from local schools in the area are selected for their involvement in volunteer work, academic excellence, sporting achievements or other sorts of community service. Each student is given a $200 gift card to spend as well a swag bag full of holiday treats, donated by Marlborough Mall.

Thirteen-year-old Ahmed Abuid said he felt thankful and surprised. “This is way too much!” Abuid said Wednesday, in an interview with CTV News. “I’m just so thankful that I got this opportunity because my family never got this opportunity.” Nominated for being a “good guy”, his CPS chaperone added that Abuid was well behaved during the school year.

CPS Inspector Asif Rashid said many of the officers were back for the fifth or sixth year in a row and that they cherished the opportunity to build repertoire with the students.

“It’s an opportunity for them to engage in meaningful conversation and develop relationships with our future leaders of tomorrow in a safe and non-adversarial environment.” Rashid said.

See below for a list of retailers and their donations to the event:

GardaWorld – lunch to both CPS and the students

Cinnzeo – a dessert coupon to both CPS and the students

Tim Hortons – coffee, hot chocolate and Timbits

Shoppers Drug Mart – gift bags for the students

Urban Productions Group – sponsorship for sound and stage

Stuffy Riders, EB Games, Mary Brown's and Old Spaghetti Factory - stocking stuffers