Calgary police investigate afternoon shooting reported in Redstone

Calgary police are investigating reports of shots fired in the community of Redstone on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a condo complex in the 100 block of Redstone Circle N.E. at around 3 p.m. for reports a bullet had been found inside one of the units.

Investigators are in the process of speaking with the residents who live in the building, called the Kintalla at Redstone.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available…