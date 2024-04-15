Calgary police investigate shots fired in Taradale

Calgary police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the community of Taradale on Monday.

Shots were reported outside a home in the 0 to 100 block of Tararidge Court N.E. at 1:30 a.m.

Police uncovered several rounds of ammunition believed to have hit a residence.

No injuries were reported and the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

In a Monday news release, police said the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident related to organized-crime conflict.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support," said police. "If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation."

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of Monday's shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.