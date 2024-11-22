CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Pine Creek

    Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the southwest community of Pine Creek.

    At about 2:40 a.m., police found the victim in a home in the 0-100 block of Creek Stone Drive S.W.

    Officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

    Police told CTV News no one is in custody.

    Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and no further information is available.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

     

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

