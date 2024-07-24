CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunnyside CTrain Station

    Share

    Calgary's Sunnyside CTrain Station was closed temporarily on Wednesday morning as part of a police investigation.

    Police say the closure was due to concerns over a suspicious package nearby,

    The CTrain station was cordoned off by police tape and several police cruisers could be seen in the area.

    Calgary Transit used shuttles to move passengers between Lions Park and the Seventh Street Station.

    At 9:30 a.m., Calgary Transit said on social media the incident had been resolved and CTrain service had been restored.

