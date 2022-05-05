Calgary police looking for suspect in Nose Hill Park assault
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help identify a man believed to have attacked a woman in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.
At around 10:40 p.m., police say a woman walking in Nose Hill Park close to the parking lot at 14 Street and 64 Avenue N.W. was attacked from behind.
The woman struggled with the assailant, and sustained minor injuries trying to get away. She managed to flee and call for help.
Police located her soon after, and she was transported to hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as a man with a slim build, who wore a red hoodie, with the hood pulled up, jeans with a key lanyard hanging out of the front pocket, white shoes, a black face mask and gloves.
"We engaged several units and resources in an attempt to locate the suspect, including HAWCS, our canine unit, District 3 patrol members and our forensic crime scene unit," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm. "We are now asking the public for their help while we work to ensure the safety of all Calgarians."
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
