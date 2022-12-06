Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault in off-duty incident

A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an off-duty incident from 2021.

It's alleged the officer was at alicensed establishment in Calgary on Oct. 9 when he touched a staff member sexually without her consent.

Alberta's police watchdog began investigating the allegation that same day.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said evidence gathered provided "reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed."

Alberta's Crown prosecutor's office determined there was enough evidence to proceed, and ASIRT executive director Michael Ewenson determined the officer should be charged.

Const. Gurluv Singh was charged with sexual assault on Dec. 6.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Jan. 5, 2023.