    • Calgary police release sketch of man found dead near Bow River

    A composite sketch of a man found dead near the Bow River on March 5, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout) A composite sketch of a man found dead near the Bow River on March 5, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police have released the composite sketch of a man found dead near the Bow River in March in hopes it will assist the public in identifying him.

    The man's body was discovered on the banks of the Bow near Memorial Drive and 10 Street N.W. just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

    An autopsy completed on March 7 determined the death wasn't suspicious.

    Though investigators don't believe the death is criminal in nature, they are still hoping to identify him so they can notify his next of kin of his passing.

    "So far, all traditional methods of identifying the deceased have failed to yield any information about his identity, so we are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the man," police said in a Thursday news release.

    Police believe the man was between 55 and 70 years old at the time of his death, 6’ tall (183 centimetres) and approximately 230 pounds (104 kilograms) with blond or grey hair, blue eyes and some facial hair.

    The man was wearing a pair of brown hiking boots with orange and black soles when his body was found.

    Police also released photos of hiking boots similar to the ones the he was wearing.

    Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

