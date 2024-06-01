Brooks strikes first in Rocky Mountain Challenge, topping Surrey 5-2
The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Five different Bandits lit the lamp for Brooks and Johnny Hicks blocked 18 shots to notch the victory.
Logan Sawyer, Parker Lalonde, Jordan Hughesman, Davide Patella and Hunter Wallace scored for Brooks.
Carter Frankiw and Caden Cranston scored for Surrey to turn a 4-0 deficit into a 4-2 game heading to the third, but that was as close as Surrey would get.
The Bandits can win the Rocky Mountain Challenge Saturday night in Brooks.
If Surrey wins, they’ll decide it Sunday night at 5 p.m. in Brooks. For tickets, go here.
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level
On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
'Check your tickets as soon as possible': Ottawa resident $70 million richer than they think
Attention Ottawa residents, a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket was sold somewhere in the nation's capital.
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt files court petition to remove father's last name
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Republicans join Trump's attacks on justice system and campaign of vengeance after guilty verdict
Embracing Donald Trump's strategy of blaming the U.S. justice system after his historic guilty verdict, Republicans in Congress are fervently enlisting themselves in his campaign of vengeance and political retribution in the GOP bid to reclaim the White House.
Oilers beat Stars, one win away from Stanley Cup berth
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
Kids get chance to get up close to heavy equipment at Big Truck Petting Zoo
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
Jury selected in trial of accused in 2022 Coutts border blockade
A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.
Vancouver synagogue holding service after arson attack
A Vancouver synagogue is set to hold its first service after an arson attack charred the building's front door and left the Jewish community shaken.
1 dead, suspect at large after shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
WestJet ordered to pay B.C. traveller $1,300 for a missed flight connection
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting nearly cost the city dearly.
A deep dive into petrichor, the smell that follows rain
It’s that familiar smell that comes after a light rain, petrichor. And it turns out, there’s a good reason we can detect it.
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
Lack of skilled workers identified as risk in Pickering nuclear plant refurbishment timeline, documents show
It could take at least 11 years to complete the refurbishment of the Pickering nuclear plant, according to documents prepared by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), however a lack of skilled workers and potential scope adjustments could impact the project.
Tick season is underway in Ontario. Here's how to protect yourself
Tick season is well underway and there is a new species of ticks causing new diseases, which is why you need to take steps to protect yourself.
Man convicted of killing Toronto cop in 1980 granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than four decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.
Changes to ambulance routes raises concerns for residents on Montreal's South Shore
A new directive from the Quebec health ministry for ambulances serving the South Shore of Montreal is raising alarm bells as some residents are now being redirected to emergency rooms much further away.
Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Jean-Pierre Ferland to be honoured in final tribute on Saturday
Jean-Pierre Ferland will be honoured with a final tribute on Saturday in Montreal, where a national funeral will be held for the singer beloved by Quebecers.
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
10K people expected to come out for SailGP weekend in Halifax
After days of preparation, the 10 teams competing in Sail Grand Prix in Halifax are ready to hit the water.
Cole Harbour, N.S., students stage walkout, demand safer school environment
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
Doors Open Ottawa offers glimpse into more than 80 buildings in June
The 22nd annual Doors Open Ottawa event starts June 1 to offer residents a glimpse into the iconic history that lies behind the closed doors of the capital’s buildings.
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
'Rich Black hockey history': BIOPIC hockey card collection on display at Memorial Cup
Dean Barnes loves to show off his hockey card collection.
Friends, family and alumni of St. Clair College celebrate Patti France at retirement ceremony
Patti France has completed her last official day as president of St. Clair College, wrapping up four decades of work at the post-secondary institution.
Final frame for Windsor's last five-pin bowling alley
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.
