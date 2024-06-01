CALGARY
    Brooks strikes first in Rocky Mountain Challenge, topping Surrey 5-2

    Brooks came out on top in Game 1 of the Rocky Mountain Challenge Friday night, topping Surrey 5-2. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/DavinBeer) Brooks came out on top in Game 1 of the Rocky Mountain Challenge Friday night, topping Surrey 5-2. (Photo: X@BrooksBandits/DavinBeer)
    The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.

    Five different Bandits lit the lamp for Brooks and Johnny Hicks blocked 18 shots to notch the victory.

    Logan Sawyer, Parker Lalonde, Jordan Hughesman, Davide Patella and Hunter Wallace scored for Brooks.

    Carter Frankiw and Caden Cranston scored for Surrey to turn a 4-0 deficit into a 4-2 game heading to the third, but that was as close as Surrey would get.

    The Bandits can win the Rocky Mountain Challenge Saturday night in Brooks.

    If Surrey wins, they’ll decide it Sunday night at 5 p.m. in Brooks. For tickets, go here.

