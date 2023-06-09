Calgary police request public assistance in search for missing senior

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate a senior reported missing from the northwest community of Citadel.

Pengshun Wu, 83, was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 1000 block of Citadel Meadow Point N.W.

Wu has a medical condition and his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

He's described as 160 centimetres (5'3") tall, bald, with a slim build and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and black running shoes.

Wu doesn't speak English. He speaks Mandarin.

We are asking for the public's help to locate Pengshun WU, 83, who is missing from the northwest community of Citadel.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.