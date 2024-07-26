Calgary reception centre to remain open until Monday

The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.

A Friday news release said 960 evacuees had registered as of 9 a.m.

The reception centre is located at the Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road N.W.

People are asked to not bring any donations to the reception centre, which is not set up to accept them.

Instead, people are asked to email emergencysupportoffers@gov.ab.ca.

Parachutes for Pets offers help

Officials with Calgary charity Parachutes for Pets are offering assistance to evacuees.

Those who have fled Jasper and arrived in Calgary can call the organization's Angel Team line at (368) 999-6460 for help, including the delivery of pet hampers and supplies, animal safekeeping and vet care for those suffering from the smoke and heat.