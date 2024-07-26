CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary reception centre to remain open until Monday

    A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The City of Calgary says its reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open 24/7 until Monday.

    A Friday news release said 960 evacuees had registered as of 9 a.m.

    The reception centre is located at the Shouldice Arena, 1515 Home Road N.W.

    People are asked to not bring any donations to the reception centre, which is not set up to accept them.

    Instead, people are asked to email emergencysupportoffers@gov.ab.ca.

    Parachutes for Pets offers help

    Officials with Calgary charity Parachutes for Pets are offering assistance to evacuees.

    Those who have fled Jasper and arrived in Calgary can call the organization's Angel Team line at (368) 999-6460 for help, including the delivery of pet hampers and supplies, animal safekeeping and vet care for those suffering from the smoke and heat.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News