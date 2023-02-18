Calgary police searching for missing uniforms

The Calgary police are missing some uniforms.

In a Saturday release, the police revealed that on Monday, Feb. 13, at around 5:50 a.m., they responded to reports of a commercial break and enter at a company that makes uniforms for the Calgary police and peace officers.

Upon arrival, police determined that a number of uniforms from the display in front of the store were missing that belong to the Calgary and Saskatoon police.

Police remind the public that if they are ever concerned when someone identifies themselves as a police officer, they can ask to see that person's police badge and police photo ID.

They can also call the police non-emergency line to verify an officer's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.