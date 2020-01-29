CALGARY -- The Calgary Police -- and the Stampeders and their starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell -- are asking for the public's assistance after someone stole two rings that most definitely belonged to Mitchell.

The incident took place January 2, in a parking lot behind the 3500 block of 8th Ave. N.E., near the Pacific Place Mall, when Mitchell's 2018 Grey Cup ring and a 2018 CFL Most Outstanding player ring were both stolen from a truck parked there.

Sports memorabilia buyers and sellers are asked to keep an eye out after two @CFL rings were stolen from a vehicle belonging to a @calstampeders player earlier this month - https://t.co/w3owEFDFbR pic.twitter.com/FSKu9GFP3f — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 29, 2020

Police were able to identify a suspect using CCTV footage, but after arresting them, weren't able to recover the rings. Charges are pending against the suspect.

Anyone who comes across sports memorabilia or knows of people who collect it are asked to keep an eye out for Mitchell's stolen rings.

"Given the uniqueness of these things, it is highly likely that someone in our community knows where they are or will come across them," said Calgary Police Service Cst. Sean Lynn.

"These rings represent more than just a piece of jewelry," he added. "They represent signifcant accomplishments and we would all like to see them returned to the rightful owner."

Neither Mitchell or the Stampeders have made any public comments about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org,